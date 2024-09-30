 Asha Bhosle's Team Warns Of Singer's FAKE TikTok Account, Requests Fans To Report It: 'Protect The Legend's Name'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAsha Bhosle's Team Warns Of Singer's FAKE TikTok Account, Requests Fans To Report It: 'Protect The Legend's Name'

Asha Bhosle's Team Warns Of Singer's FAKE TikTok Account, Requests Fans To Report It: 'Protect The Legend's Name'

In 2020, the Indian government banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's team took to social media to warn fans and followers about her fake account on TikTok, a social media platform which has been banned in India.

On Monday (September 30), her team took to the story section of the Instagram account of the singer and shared screenshots of the fake profile. They also urged people to report the fake account.

The fake account featured Asha Bhosle's profile picture. The singer's official Instagram account also has the same display photo. "Only official profile... aapki aur sirf aapki Asha. Singer since 1943," the bio on the fake account read. It has over 1300 followers.

Along with the screenshots, the singer's team wrote, "Alert to all Asha Ji fans! Fake account spotted going live and playing games on TikTok. Let's report and protect the legend's name."

FPJ Shorts
Bharti Airtel Prepays ₹8,465 Crore To DoT, Eases Debt From 2016 Spectrum Buy
Bharti Airtel Prepays ₹8,465 Crore To DoT, Eases Debt From 2016 Spectrum Buy
IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here
IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India
IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India
Read Also
VIDEO: Sonu Nigam Washes Asha Bhosle's Feet With Rose Petals, Jackie Shroff Takes Her Blessings
article-image

Ban on TikTok in India

In 2020, the Indian government banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps, citing national security concerns and data privacy issues. The decision was a response to tensions between India and China, particularly following a border clash.

TikTok was immensely popular among the Indian youth for its short-form videos. Reportedly, it had amassed over 200 million users in the country. Back then, the government had argued that the app posed threats by potentially sharing sensitive data with foreign entities.

The decision to ban it had come as a shock to content creators who relied on the platform for income and visibility. After the ban, they migrated to alternatives like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts for posting their content.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asha Bhosle's Team Warns Of Singer's FAKE TikTok Account, Requests Fans To Report It: 'Protect The...

Asha Bhosle's Team Warns Of Singer's FAKE TikTok Account, Requests Fans To Report It: 'Protect The...

Teen Patti Release Date Out: Kriti Sanon Presents Double Trouble For Kajol In This Suspense Thriller...

Teen Patti Release Date Out: Kriti Sanon Presents Double Trouble For Kajol In This Suspense Thriller...

'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao...

'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao...

'Don’t Be So Advanced': Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer...

'Don’t Be So Advanced': Mukesh Khanna Criticises Deepika Padukone For Not Objecting To Ranveer...

'Agle Saal Free Mein Jaane Ko Tayar Hoon': Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra On His...

'Agle Saal Free Mein Jaane Ko Tayar Hoon': Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra On His...