Asha Bhosle's Team Warns Of Singer's FAKE TikTok Account, Requests Fans To Report It: 'Protect The Legend's Name'

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's team took to social media to warn fans and followers about her fake account on TikTok, a social media platform which has been banned in India.

On Monday (September 30), her team took to the story section of the Instagram account of the singer and shared screenshots of the fake profile. They also urged people to report the fake account.

The fake account featured Asha Bhosle's profile picture. The singer's official Instagram account also has the same display photo. "Only official profile... aapki aur sirf aapki Asha. Singer since 1943," the bio on the fake account read. It has over 1300 followers.

Along with the screenshots, the singer's team wrote, "Alert to all Asha Ji fans! Fake account spotted going live and playing games on TikTok. Let's report and protect the legend's name."

Ban on TikTok in India

In 2020, the Indian government banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps, citing national security concerns and data privacy issues. The decision was a response to tensions between India and China, particularly following a border clash.

TikTok was immensely popular among the Indian youth for its short-form videos. Reportedly, it had amassed over 200 million users in the country. Back then, the government had argued that the app posed threats by potentially sharing sensitive data with foreign entities.

The decision to ban it had come as a shock to content creators who relied on the platform for income and visibility. After the ban, they migrated to alternatives like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts for posting their content.