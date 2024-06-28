PHOTO: Sonu Nigam Washes Asha Bhosle's Feet With Rose Petals, Jackie Shroff Takes Her Blessings

Several bigwigs graced a book launch event in Mumbai on Friday, including Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, and others. And at the event, Sonu was seen washing Asha's feet and honouring the legendary singer.

A heartwarming photo of Sonu and Asha sharing a candid moment has now gone viral, in which the former can be seen washing the latter's feet with water and rose petals. He also addressed her as his 'guru' and shared that he laid his foundation in music under her guidance.

Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, was seen touching Asha's feet as soon as they met. Later, he gifted her a plant in his signature gesture.

Read Also Sonu Nigam Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple; See Photos

At the event, a book titled Svarsvamini Asha, which paid tribute to the legendary singer, was launched on a grand scale. It celebrated her unparalleled contribution to Indian music, capturing her journey and achievements.

Asha Bhosle expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support, sharing anecdotes from her illustrious career and her excitement about the book.

Apart from Sonu and Jackie, the event was also graced by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Bharati Mangeshkar, Ashok Saraf, Suresh Wadkar, Sudesh Bhosle, Shruti Bhosle, and Harish Bhimani, among others.

Read Also Sonu Nigam Ayodhya Post Row: X User Hits Back At Singer After Being Accused Of Impersonating Him

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam recently returned from his trip to Kedarnath, where he sought blessings from the Lord in the early hours of the day. He paid his obeisance outside the shrine before entering the temple with other pilgrims to worship Lord Shiva and perform Jalabhishek.

His family members also accompanied him for the Kedarnath darshan.