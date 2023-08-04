As Per His Final Wish, Nitin Desai Cremated At ND Studio In Karjat With Full State Honours

Nitin Desai Cremated At ND Studio In Karjat With Full State Honours | Photos by Varinder Chawla

The last rites of the National Film Award-winning art director Nitin Desai were held on Friday (August 4) at his studio in Karjat in the presence of family members and Bollywood colleagues.

As per his final wish, he was cremated at ND Studio. While his daughter Mansi gave shoulder to his mortal remains, Desai's son performed his last rites.

The renowned art director, known for designing the sets of films such as Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati, was cremated with full state honours.

Several celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Kulkarni, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subodh Bhave, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others visited ND Studios to pay their last respects.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid their last respects to Desai at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where his post-mortem was conducted.

Nitin Desai was found dead on the premises of the studio on Wednesday morning. As per the post-mortem report, the death was due to hanging.

According to several media reports, Desai's company had defaulted on a Rs 252 crore loan repayment to creditors and the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against it.

In a career spanning over 30 years, Desai worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker among others and he is known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among others.

