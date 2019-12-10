As a taxpayer, won't fund bigoted NRC and CAB: Swara Bhasker lashes out at Modi govt

The Lok Sabha a little past midnight on Monday passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah who said that the "historic" legislation will liberate crores of refugees from adversities they have faced for decades.

After the Bill was passed by 311-80 votes in the lower house, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, took to Twitter, to express her anguish. She wrote, "I do not want my hard earned money as a taxpayer to be spent in funding this sick bigoted NRC/CAB project! #CAB #CABAgainstConstitution #CABBill #NRCBill #IndiaAgainstCAB"