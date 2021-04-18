Arundhati Nag talks about her love for the stage and her life revolving around it

How do you select a play for presentation and what is the basic purpose of theatre?

I think it is the story which is most important and it has to move the audience. The stagecraft and the ultimate intention of theatre is to take a message that you can take it home and keep you thinking — theatre is not just entertainment, it is much more. In Ranga Shankara, the auditorium is available at a modest cost of Rs 2,500 and 10 percent of the ticket sales. The idea is to give back to the audience as it is run by a Trust and we have a special group for children as they are the adults of tomorrow so we can’t take children for granted. Hence, we have to give them quality and philosophy that would be useful in their lives. Theatre should not become prerogative for the rich alone — poor children can also become actors. We have 30 plays and 400 performances around the year with puppet shows of different countries like Australia, Japan, Korea, etc.

Your experience with Girish Karnad?

Girish Karnad was the Chairman of our Trust and he used say about me that I am a good actress, but a bad administrator. He was a great source of inspiration and encouragement and I acted in his play Nagamandala.