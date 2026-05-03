Arti Singh Gets Emotional Over Krushna Abhishek-Sunita Ahuja Reunion On Laughter Chefs 3: 'Can't Wait For Happy Family Picture'

Actress Arti Singh became emotional after witnessing the long-awaited reunion of her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah with their mami Sunita Ahuja on the latest episode of Laughter Chefs 3. The episode marked a special moment for the family, as Sunita Ahuja appeared as a guest on the show where Krushna and Kashmera are contestants.

The reunion comes after years of reported tension within the family. Sharing screenshots from the episode on social media on Sunday, Arti revealed that she could not hold back her tears while watching the emotional interaction unfold on screen.

“And tears were rolling down when yesterday I saw this episode.. for everyone it was a mami day but for us it was dream of so many years .. ours was always a close knit and happy family and then as it is said Wakt hota hai toh cheezein kabhi kabhi kharab ho jati hai. Aur sahi wakt pe sab sahi ho jata hai . This reunion was was my heartfelt wish of years .. and the way this has happen is just beautiful (sic),” she wrote.

Arti further shared how deeply she had missed her family members over the years, including her mami Sunita, mama Govinda, and cousins Tina and Yash.

“How @krushna30 @kashmera1 have said sorry. I know them personally I know how genuine it was. And @officialsunitaahuja mami I hv missed her and chi chi mama badly.. and more then them I had missed @tina.ahuja @yash .. I just pray never never our anger or misunderstanding ever become big that we hv to stay away from our loved ones for so long .. we just loose beautiful years and how @kashmera1 beautifully put vo maa hai Haq hai unka . Our elders are our roots . I know how much Sunita mami and chichi mama has loved us like they loved their own children (sic),” she added.

Ending her heartfelt post on a hopeful note, the actress expressed gratitude and happiness over the reunion. “I'm grateful and so happy. My heart is full. And I just want to thank God. Can't wait to hv one full happy family picture”, she concluded.

Reacting to her post, Kashmera commented, "How beautifully you have written Arti. Love you and let’s fight to keep our family together."

The rift between Govinda’s family and Krushna reportedly began several years ago after some jokes made by the latter about the actor on national television allegedly upset Govinda and Sunita. Over time, the distance between the families became widely discussed in the entertainment industry.

The recent reunion on Laughter Chefs 3 has now left fans emotional, with many hoping the family has finally moved past old misunderstandings.