 'Mami Tsunami': Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah Nickname Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja As She Surprises Them On Laughter Chefs 3 Set– Watch VIDEO
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HomeEntertainment'Mami Tsunami': Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah Nickname Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja As She Surprises Them On Laughter Chefs 3 Set– Watch VIDEO

'Mami Tsunami': Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah Nickname Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja As She Surprises Them On Laughter Chefs 3 Set– Watch VIDEO

Sunita Ahuja surprised Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on Laughter Chefs 3, leaving the couple emotional during their reunion. Krushna and Kashmera later joked with paps, calling Sunita “Mami Tsunami,” while hinting that their long-standing feud with Govinda’s family has finally ended.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
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Kashmera Shah &Krushna Abhishek Nicknames Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja As She Surprises On Laughter Chefs 3 Set- Watch VIDEO |

Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah went viral after reuniting with their mami and Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja. The couple introduced their mami to the paparazzi on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3. Days after the surprise episode was shot, Krushna and Kashmera once again spoke about how Sunita surprised them on the set and even called their mami a "Tsunami."

After being spotted on the Laughter Chefs 3 set, a paparazzo asked the couple about the video of their mami going viral on social media. To this, Krushna said, "Mami aa gayi maza aa gaya." Kashmera then gave Sunita a nickname, saying, "Mami Tsunami." Krushna added, "Unka naam hamne Sunita mami nahi, Tsunami rakha hua hai."

Krushna further told the paparazzi, "Tsunami hain, jab bhi aati hain kamal karti hain." He then promoted Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi. The film is set to release in theatres on May 8, 2026, and stars Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, Nikhat Khan, Satinder Kassoana, and Kapil Sharma.

The promo of the latest episode of Laughter Chefs 3 shows Sunita making a surprise entry in an all-black glittery outfit. She called out, "Krushna, aye Krushna," before entering, leaving both Krushna and Kashmera shocked. As they saw their mami, they were left speechless and emotional. Krushna touched her feet, while Kashmera appeared teary-eyed.

After the episode was shot, Krushna introduced his mami to the paparazzi. Addressing long-standing feud rumours with Govinda’s family, he said, "Jitne masala media me pichle 10-12 salon se aaye hain, aaj usme aag laga ke usko hamne khatm kar diya." He went on to describe the reunion as a "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham" moment.

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Krushna thanked Colors channel and Laughter Chefs creative team for their thoughtful effort. He revealed that Sunita's appearance on the set of Laughter Chefs was a surprise for them as they did not know about it.

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