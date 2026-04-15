'Govinda Ji Ki Kami Hai': Krushna Abhishek’s Wife Kashmera Shah Gets Emotional As They Reunite With Sunita Ahuja- Watch VIDEO

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek’s Wife Kashmera Shah Gets Emotional As They Reunite With Sunita Ahuja After 14 Years- Watch VIDEO |

Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah reunited with his maternal uncle’s wife Sunita Ahuja after a reported years long feud. Krushna described the emotional moment as a “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” experience for the family. Meanwhile, Kashmera was seen getting emotional as she met Sunita after years of reported distance and misunderstanding.

Krushna thanked the creative team of Laughter Chefs 3 for arranging the surprise. He said, "Thanks to the creative team. Mami aayin aaj bhot bada surprise tha." He further added that neither he nor Kashmera had any idea about Sunita’s appearance on Laughter Chefs.

Krushna also addressed long-standing rumours about tensions with Govinda’s family. He said, "Jitne masala media me pichle 10-12 salon se aaye hain, aaj usme aag laga ke usko hamne khatm kar diya."

Kashmera, standing beside Sunita, became emotional while posing for the cameras. She was seen with tears in her eyes as the couple reacted to Sunita’s surprise arrival in front of the media.

Following their reunion, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user commented on their reunion after years, "Inko stth dekh kr acha to lg raha pr Govinda ji ki kami hai is picture." Others praised Sunita for visiting the set of Laughter Chefs 3 to meet Krushna and Kashmera.