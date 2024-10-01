Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Social Media Trolling: 'Everything That Is Negative Affects But...'

Arshad Warsi |

Actor Arshad Warsi released the trailer of his upcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary with Meher Vij on October 1, 2024. At the trailer launch event, the actor addressed the question of social media trolling. Arshad revealed that everyone is focused on their own work and should find happiness in what they do.

He said, "It's fine, hum apna kaam karte hai, voh log apna kaam karte hai. Sab apna apna kaam kar rahe hai. Khush rehne do. Everything that is negative affects a positive person but you have to fight it, go ahead. That's where the courage comes from," he added.

Warsi was earlier trolled for his remark over the sci-fi drama film Kalki 2898 AD. He stated that Prabhas' character looked like a 'joker in the film. His views about the film and Prabhas received a backlash on social media as netizens slammed him.

During his recent red carpet entry at the IIFA 2024, Arshad talked about the criticism he received for his comment and said, "Everybody has their point of view, and people like to make noise. I spoke about that character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor, and he has proved himself over and over again. We know about it. But when you give a bad character to a good actor, it is heartbreaking for the audience."

All About Bandaa Singh Chaudhary

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary stars Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij in the lead roles. The film story is about the survival of a man and his family, set in North India, based on true events.

The film is directed by Abhishek Saxena and produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, Seamless Production LLP, 8 Aks Movies & Entertainment and Cinekorn Entertainment. It is stated to release on October 25.