Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: The Bachchans, Farhan Akhtar & Other Celebs Attend Sachin Tendulkar's Son's Marriage

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar is getting married to Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday. Their wedding is taking place at St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel, and well, many Bollywood celebtiries have attended the marriage. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, and many more have reached the venue to bless the newlyweds.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan came together, the couple didn't pose for the paparazzi. After greeting a few people outside, they directly went into the hotel.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya happily posed for the paparazzi, and as usual they both looked stunning together. Watch their video below...

Farhan Akhtar looked dapper in the chudidar, kurta and nehru jacket. While he is mostly accompanied by his wife Shibani at such celebrations, this time he was spotted alone. Check out his video below...