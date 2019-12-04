Arjun Kapoor calls Sanjay Dutt 'proper man child', gets candid about his life

Arjun Kapoor is playing a role of Sadashivrao Bahu in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. In a conversation while promoting his film, he talks about his film, comparisons, his transformation, his mother and much more.

What kind of challenges you faced to play this role?

This story is important of course because this story has not been told in details in the history books. I think it is a patriotic film even though it is a war drama. It is a story of people, who created a huge powerful army for the first time so that they can fight with outsiders. It is a first war that we fought as united India.

I had to do lot of hard work, first I had to shave off my head, you have to let go of certain inhibitions, and you have to see that the Peshwa community should feel proud.

As an actor you are used to look and behave in a certain way. Hair is a like a jewellery for people, it would have been unfair if I would have used make-up to show half bald head. I learnt horse riding for two months, I think horse was one of the most important co-stars of my film, I had to learn javelin throw, because sphere was one of key weapons for Sadhashivrao Bhau, train in sword fighting.

I can understand Marathi, as I have learnt it in school and speak the language it is just that I was not confident. Since Ashutosh Gowarikar is Maharashtrian, he would correct me immediately.

Apart from this Sadhashivrao is known to be an unbending warrior, so why was he like that, what was his thinking and why didn’t he listen to everyone, who told him to go back? So it was important to understand his psychology. I had to do research on how he would behave differently with everyone around him.