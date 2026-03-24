Arijit Singh Approached Bhooth Bangla Makers For Tu Hi Dissda Song Despite Retirement: 'He Expressed Strong Desire...'

Arijit Singh Requested To Sing Tu Hi Dissda Post Retirement | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Arijit Singh, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, recently announced his retirement from playback singing. However, he has lent his voice to the recently released romantic track Tu Hi Dissda from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, which is slated to release on April 10, 2026. Despite his retirement, sources claim that Arijit approached the makers of Bhooth Bangla to sing the track.

Arijit Singh Requested To Sing Tu Hi Dissda Post Retirement

According to an independent industry source, "Arijit Singh himself reached out to the team at Balaji Motion Pictures and Pritam, expressing a strong desire to lend his voice to the song, Tu Hi Dissda. He felt an instant connection and believed he could add the right depth and soul to it. Given his instinct and passion for the track, the team was equally thrilled to have him on board, as his voice beautifully elevates the emotional layer of the film."

Akshay Kumar Confident About Bhooth Bangla

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) in theatres and creating waves at the box office, netizens feel that the film's success could impact Bhooth Bangla, as it is releasing just days after Dhurandhar 2. However, Akshay remains confident in his film’s appeal, noting that Bhooth Bangla caters to children and families, unlike the Ranveer Singh-starrer, which carries an adult rating.

He told IANS, "I am very happy that the film (Dhurandhar 2) is running so well and attracting such large audiences. It has taken Indian cinema to a new level, which is very encouraging. Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days... This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions".

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.

Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Releasing in theatres on 10th April, 2026.