Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding? Couple's Airport Sighting Sparks Speculation—VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to get married on February 26 in Udaipur in a grand yet intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. While the duo have not confirmed the wedding date or venue, the internet is already abuzz with speculation. A few days ago, the buzz intensified after a paparazzo video showed Vijay's Hyderabad house lit up with decorative lights ahead of the reported wedding.

Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding?

On Saturday, February 21, just days before the rumoured wedding, Vijay and Rashmika were spotted at the airport, sparking fresh speculation that they might be heading to Udaipur for their wedding. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, as it remains unclear where the two were travelling.

Check out the video:

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Invite Leaked

Earlier this week, a wedding invite, signed by Vijay and Rashmika, went viral on social media, adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation, claiming that the couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a 'small and intimate ceremony,' followed by a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The reception is reportedly scheduled to take place at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7:00 pm onwards.

As of now, the viral wedding card remains unverified, leaving fans uncertain about the authenticity of the details mentioned.

Strict No-Phone Rule At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding

According to a report by India Today, the wedding will be an extremely private affair, with festivities commencing on February 24 and culminating in the ceremony on February 26. A source was quoted as saying, "It’s a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs (Non-disclosure agreement).

No Actors On Guest List

In a departure from typical celebrity weddings, reportedly no actors or industry colleagues have been invited. The guest list is reportedly restricted to immediate family members and a select few extremely close friends.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's Hyderabad residence, however, they have not yet shared photos from their intimate engagement ceremony.