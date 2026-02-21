 Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding? Couple's Airport Sighting Sparks Speculation—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAre Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding? Couple's Airport Sighting Sparks Speculation—VIDEO

Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding? Couple's Airport Sighting Sparks Speculation—VIDEO

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in an intimate yet grand ceremony with close friends and family. Though unconfirmed, speculation intensified after Vijay's Hyderabad home was seen lit up. The duo were spotted separately at the airport on Saturday, fuelling rumours they may be heading to Udaipur for wedding.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to get married on February 26 in Udaipur in a grand yet intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. While the duo have not confirmed the wedding date or venue, the internet is already abuzz with speculation. A few days ago, the buzz intensified after a paparazzo video showed Vijay's Hyderabad house lit up with decorative lights ahead of the reported wedding.

Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding?

On Saturday, February 21, just days before the rumoured wedding, Vijay and Rashmika were spotted at the airport, sparking fresh speculation that they might be heading to Udaipur for their wedding. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, as it remains unclear where the two were travelling.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
New Delhi: India Accords Ceremonial Welcome To Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva At Rashtrapati Bhavan; Videos
New Delhi: India Accords Ceremonial Welcome To Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva At Rashtrapati Bhavan; Videos
West Bengal: Primary School Teacher Opens Fire At Children Playing Outside His House In Murshidabad, Arrested
West Bengal: Primary School Teacher Opens Fire At Children Playing Outside His House In Murshidabad, Arrested
Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding? Couple's Airport Sighting Sparks Speculation—VIDEO
Are Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Headed To Udaipur For Wedding? Couple's Airport Sighting Sparks Speculation—VIDEO
KATSEYE's Manon Takes Temporary Break From The Group To Focus On Health: 'Can't Wait To See You Again,' Says The Singer
KATSEYE's Manon Takes Temporary Break From The Group To Focus On Health: 'Can't Wait To See You Again,' Says The Singer
Read Also
'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She...
article-image

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Invite Leaked

Earlier this week, a wedding invite, signed by Vijay and Rashmika, went viral on social media, adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation, claiming that the couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a 'small and intimate ceremony,' followed by a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The reception is reportedly scheduled to take place at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7:00 pm onwards.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'National Crush' Perfume To 'Rowdy' T-Shirt, Know What's Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay...
article-image

As of now, the viral wedding card remains unverified, leaving fans uncertain about the authenticity of the details mentioned.

Strict No-Phone Rule At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding

According to a report by India Today, the wedding will be an extremely private affair, with festivities commencing on February 24 and culminating in the ceremony on February 26. A source was quoted as saying, "It’s a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs (Non-disclosure agreement).

No Actors On Guest List

In a departure from typical celebrity weddings, reportedly no actors or industry colleagues have been invited. The guest list is reportedly restricted to immediate family members and a select few extremely close friends.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's Hyderabad residence, however, they have not yet shared photos from their intimate engagement ceremony.

Follow us on