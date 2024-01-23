Arav Chowdharry Talks About Getting Typecast, Expresses Excitement On Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya

Arav Chowdharry gained immense popularity for his role as Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat. He has been a part of several television shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir among others. Currently, he is playing the role of Dasharatha in Shrimad Ramayan.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Arav talked about the Ram Mandir inauguration, the response to playing Dasharatha, being typecast, and much more.

Expressing his excitement, Arav said that January 22nd is an auspicious occasion. "It is even more fortunate for me as I am playing the role of Maharaj Dasharatha in the Shrimad Ramayana. It's a proud moment for every Indian, especially now that the inauguration of Lord Shri Ram's temple is taking place after such a long time."

Arav, who is well known for playing mythological characters on screen, was asked if he was getting typecast. "I predominantly portray these roles, and there are only two immensely popular historical mythological characters that I have played: Bhishma and now Maharaj Dashrath. Apart from that, the characters I have portrayed are rarely historical or mythological."

Further, he said that he has also done regular roles in TV shows and movies. "I play all kinds of diverse roles, but these two characters, Bheeshma and Dashrath, have become popular, and hence, people have a strong memory."



When asked about how he prepares himself to play mythological roles, Arav said that he must understand the essence of a character. "Whether it's a day-to-day contemporary or a historical mythological, the approach remains consistent. The common thread is the dedication and hard work that go into delving deep into character," he said.

Talking about the preparation for Bhishma, Arav revealed that he gained around 7 to 10 kilograms of muscle mass to embody his image. "From the introduction as young Devrat to being crowned prince and taking the Bhishma Pratigya, I explored how he would change physically and mentally, including nuances in walking." His preparation also involves extensive work on voice modulation, dialogue delivery, and speech.

Sharing the tremendous response to playing Dasharatha in Shrimad Ramayan, Arav revealed that he has been getting immense love from all over the world. "It's an amazing feeling. People are liking my work, and I'm truly moved and grateful," concluded Arav.