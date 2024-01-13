Shubhi Sharma Requests Karan Johar To Give Opportunities To Transgender Actors In Bollywood: 'We Are Capable Too'

Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma is currently seen in Chand Jalne Laga, which stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in the lead. She plays the role of Chand and has been a part of several television shows like Nibhaana Saathiya, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, Saavi Ki Savaari, Nath, and Ishq Ki Dastaan-Naagmani, among others.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Shubhi talked about the challenges she faced on her journey—from her Bollywood debut to not having a supportive family—and much more.

Shubhi revealed she had been bullied since her school days. “When we start understanding our journey, it starts with negative comments; no one takes us seriously, and society sees us as a fun factor. They taunt our family too, which is seriously suffocating. I never had many good friends; only a few who were like me used to accompany me during school and college. After completing my education, in search of love and support, I joined transgender community members who welcomed me with open arms,” she added.

Further, she stated that her parents and siblings did not support her when she told them about her wish to move to Mumbai to pursue an acting career, thus she had to run away from her home.

Shubhi said that the first struggle was to find a shelter in Mumbai. “I got a room in a boy’s PG, but it was difficult to adjust. No one was willing to give me a place, thinking that being trans meant I would be a sex worker.”

When asked if people from the LGBTQ+ community get enough opportunities in the industry, she said that those makers don’t give them enough chances. “Instead of us, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a trans in Haddi. Similarly, in Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina (Dilaik) got that opportunity. The makers could get someone among us, too. We are talented and beautiful. We can also do the same, but we are only called to join a project for promotion or just to fill in the crowd. Earlier, Bigg Boss had also opened a door for us, but now we aren’t approached either,” she stated.

Shubhi also requested Karan Johar give transgender actors an opportunity in Bollywood. “We are humans and are capable, too. I have heard in other countries that the entertainment industry does not discriminate, like India,” she concluded.