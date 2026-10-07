Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Parents Saw Her Kiss Video With Boyfriend Amin Jaz: 'Main Heathrow Airport Par Baithke Roye Ja Rahi Thi'

Apoorva Mukhija Reacts To Viral Kiss Video With Amin Jaz | Photo Via YouTube

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has finally opened up about her viral kiss video with her boyfriend, DJ and podcast host Amin Jaz, which surfaced online and sparked widespread discussion. While many assumed that the clip was recorded during the couple’s recent trip to Turkey, Apoorva clarified that the video was actually about a year old. She also revealed that neither she nor Amin knew they were being recorded during what she described as a private moment.

Apoorva Mukhija Breaks Silence On Her Kiss Video With Boyfriend

In a recent YouTube video, Apoorva recalled the moment she discovered that the intimate clip had surfaced online. She said she was flying back to New York from Turkey and had a layover at London's Heathrow Airport. After her flight was delayed, she checked her phone for updates, only to find it flooded with messages from people asking whether she had seen the viral video.

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Apoorva Mukhija Says Her Parents Saw Her Kiss Video

The situation became even more overwhelming when she realised that her parents had also seen the video. Apoorva revealed that her parents were unaware that she was dating Amin and had no idea about their relationship.

"This is the first time my parents saw that video. They did not know I had a boyfriend. They had no clue," she said. The sudden circulation of the private video, coupled with the fact that her parents had seen it, left Apoorva extremely distressed. Recalling the moment, she said, "So I have lost my mind."

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Apoorva Mukhija Says She Cried At Heathrow Airport

Apoorva also remembered breaking down at Heathrow Airport as she struggled to process everything that had happened. Describing the airport as being crowded with thousands of people, she said she sat down and kept crying.

"I remember I sat at the Heathrow Airport, and there were, I think, a million people at that airport. Aur main bas neeche baithke roye jaa rahi hu, roye jaa rahi hu," she recalled.

Apoorva and Amin’s equation had previously caught viewers’ attention on his podcast. Apoorva first appeared on Untriggered with AminJaz in Episode 142, released in 2024, when the two were not dating.

She later appeared on the podcast again in 2026. In Episode 240, titled The Unseen Side Of The Rebel Kid, Apoorva and Amin’s chemistry was noticeable, with several subtle moments between the two being picked up by netizens.



Their relationship subsequently became a subject of public interest, particularly after the private video surfaced online.