‘Apne Aap Ko Kya Samajhta Hai Tu Budhau’: Amitabh Bachchan On Why He Stopped Writing Freely On Social Media After Being Trolled Over Age |

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about facing online trolling over his age. During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the actor revealed how he initially viewed social media as a platform to express his thoughts freely, only to be taken aback by the harsh comments he received. He also shared how the criticism eventually changed the way he uses social media.

When a contestant asked him how he deals with criticism on social media, Amitabh said, "Pehle humne socha ki yeh bahut accha yantra hai (social media), ismein hum apne dil ki baat bol dete hain." He then recalled reading the comments on his posts and added, "Uske baad jab humne padhna shuru kiya ki iska comment kya hai, humne aise likhna band kar diya."

Recalling one such comment, the actor said, "Apne aap ko kya samajhta hai re tu budhau." Amitabh admitted that he wondered why people resorted to writing such remarks online. Speaking about the language used by trolls, he added, "Toh aise-aise shabdawali hoti hai, bada ajeeb lagta hai. Toh ab humne zyada likhna chhod diya hai."

Earlier, in May 2018, Bachchan addressed the issue on his personal blog after a fan advised him to be cautious on social media. Dismissing the need to give trolls attention, he wrote, “I love it .. actually .. for it provokes me to betterment,” explaining that responding to abusive comments could give trolls the attention they sought. In May 2022, he also responded to a social media user who called him “buddhe” after he wished his followers good morning late in the day. Replying to the age-related jibe, Bachchan wrote, “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old.” These instances show that while the actor has occasionally responded directly to trolls, he has also spoken about choosing not to engage with online abuse.