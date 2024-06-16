Anushka Sharma To Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes On Father's Day 2024

It’s Father’s Day today (16 June 2024) and several Bollywood celebrities, like Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, among others, took to their social media handles to share special notes for their real-life superheroes.

Anushka, who recently welcomed her second child, a boy with husband Virat Kohli, in February 2024, posted a Happy Father’s Day message for the cricketer from her two kids with adorable artwork. "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling….. we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli," she wrote.

Ananya Panday shared a photo with Chunky Pandey and wrote, “The best papa in the whole wide world."

Arjun Kapoor: "The picture says it all! Love you dad! Wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!"

Soon-to-be-married Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "Happy father's day to my pillar of strength."

Bipasha Basu wrote for Karan Singh Grover: "Devi & Papa together forever. Happy Fathers Day."

Karan Johar: “Forever using your love, grace, ambition, humility and compassion to guide me in every aspect of my life, papa....specially with Yashi & Roohi,” his message read.

Shilpa Shetty: "Celebrating the incredible fathers in my life My amazing husband, My late father who watches over us, and My wonderful father-in-law. Your love and legacy continue to inspire us every day. Happy Father's Day"

Sidharth Malhotra: "Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have been my favorite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humor, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan."

Kiara Advani: "My whole world, my hero, Happy Fathers Day dad." While she also wished her father-in-law "Happy Fathers Day to the best FIL."

Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father to a baby girl, wrote, “Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I’ll be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”

Sanjay Dutt remembered his late father Sunil Dutt, and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Dad. You’re the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today… Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids… Happy Father’s Day Dad.”

Sunny Deol: "Happy Fathers Day PAPA. Love you."