Anushka Sharma Pregnant With Third Child? Netizens Speculate After Mumbai Spotting With Virat Kohli - VIDEO | Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted together in Mumbai, sparking speculation about whether the couple is expecting their third child. Several videos of the duo surfaced online, with social media users wondering if the actress is pregnant. However, neither Anushka nor Virat has officially addressed the speculation so far.

The couple are parents to two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Their latest public appearance has now fuelled fresh pregnancy rumours, with fans speculating about the possibility of the couple welcoming a third child.

Watching the latest video of Anushka, a user commented, "Anushka is pregnant again?" Another questioned, "Is it only me who thinks that Anushka Sharma is pregnant?" Another user tweeted, "Just came across like 11-12 tweets about anushka being pregnant again lol." Another joked, "Anushka ko bhi Twitter se hi pata chalta hoga ki voh pregnant hai."

Anushka is pregnant again ? — lionelmessi (@andresmessi_12) October 26, 2026

Is it only me who thinks that Anushka Sharma is pregnant? 👀 https://t.co/pvemKO9sc0 — Sandeep Yadav (@Kohliitak2) October 26, 2026

@MukkuEraAgain Just came across like 11-12 tweets about anushka being pregnant again lol. — RC (@mezzamorta_7) October 26, 2026

anushka ko bhi twitter se hi pata chalta hoga ki voh pregnant hai — g (@thalatardd) October 26, 2026

Anushka and Virat were recently spotted in Mumbai as they attended American devotional singer Krishna Das’ live kirtan on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the Dome, SVP Stadium in Worli. The couple was seen arriving at the Gateway of India before heading to the spiritual music event. Videos circulating on social media show Anushka clapping and singing along to the devotional chants, while Virat sat beside her, soaking in the music. The event was part of Krishna Das’ India tour.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have largely kept their personal lives away from the public eye, choosing to share important milestones on their own terms. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and son Akaay in February 2024. Pregnancy rumours have followed Anushka in the past, too. In 2018, shortly after their wedding, she dismissed speculation about expecting her first child, calling the assumption that marriage should be followed by motherhood “regressive”. Anushka has also spoken about being guarded about her personal life, telling The Indian Express that she was not hiding her relationship with Virat but simply chose not to talk about it.