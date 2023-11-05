Anushka Sharma Pens Sweet Note For Virat Kohli On His 35th Birthday, Calls Him 'Exceptional'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma penned a special birthday wish for cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Sunday (November 5). She called Virat 'exceptional' in the different roles he plays in his life and further praised him for his achievements.

Sharing a couple of pictures on her official Instagram account, Anushka wrote, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat."

She added, "I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so," and added a couple of red heart emojis. Take a look at her post here:

Soon after she shared the post, Virat commented, "🤦🏻‍♂️❤️?". Several fans also took to the comments section to wish the star cricketer. Actor Karan Wahi wrote, "#legandary Birthday wish."

Anushka and Virat are one of the most loved celebrity couples. According to several media reports, they are rumoured to be expecting their second child together.

A couple of weeks back, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Anushka is pregnant. While the couple has not officially announced the good news, several reports claimed that the actress is already in her second trimester.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2017. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. They named their little one Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress which will release on Netflix. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet.

