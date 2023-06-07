Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Slams Troll Claiming Her Fiancé Is Living Off Her Dad's Money: 'Why So Much Hatred?'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, who recently got engaged to boyfriend Shane Gregoire, has reacted to a troll who claimed her fiancé relies on her dad's money. On May 20, Aaliyah had announced her engagement with Shane on social media.

When a user questioned her fiancé's job and claimed he lives off Anurag Kashyap's money in an 'Ask Me Anything' video, Aaliyah revealed what her fiancé actually does for a living.

Aaliyah Kashyap Slams Troll

"What does he do for a living? So basically he lives off your dad’s money. Nice," a user asked. To this, Aaliyah replied, "He has run his own company since he was 15. He’s been completely financially independent since he was 17. Neither of us take money from our parents. I don’t understand why people like you have so much hatred in your hearts."

Take a look at the video here:

In the vlog, Aaliyah also answered a question about receiving hate for getting engaged at the age of 22. She said, "For me, it's my life. If I feel ready, I feel ready. We're both ready. We've been talking about this for a while. We've already been living together for six months. We've been together for three years. It's just a 'when you know, you know' situation. I know I'm super happy in this relationship, and he's my soulmate."

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. She enjoys a massive fan base on social media.

She has her own YouTube channel, in which she shares videos on various topics, ranging from relationships, mental issues, trolling, and much more.