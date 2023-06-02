Aaliyah Kashyap turns heads with stunning ring at ‘bridal shower’ alongside besties Khushi Kapoor and others

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is gearing up for her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Shane Gregoire.

To celebrate her impending wedding, she recently hosted an enchanting bridal shower attended by her close friends, including her best friend, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Aaliyah took to social media to share glimpses from the joyous occasion, causing a stir among her followers.

Aaliyah's bridal shower with friends

In one of the photos, originally posted by her friend Muskan Chanana, Aaliyah proudly displayed her magnificent engagement ring, sparking excitement among her well-wishers.

Her friend affectionately labeled her as a "Bridezilla" in the caption, playfully acknowledging Aaliyah's excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities.

The post was accompanied by a delightful selfie featuring the radiant bride-to-be alongside Khushi Kapoor and another friend, further adding to the celebratory mood.

Aaliyah didn't stop there, delighting her followers with yet another selfie, this time featuring a friend holding a drink.

The humorous caption read, "Another bridal party addition who's always late." From the photos, it appears that the intimate gathering took place at Aaliyah's residence, allowing for a cosy and relaxed atmosphere.

In a vlog, Aaliyah shared the heartwarming details of the surprise engagement, expressing her astonishment and joy at the special moment.

Shane had secretly captured the entire proposal on camera, which Aaliyah described as "the most romantic thing ever." The couple initially connected through a dating app and their relationship flourished from there.

Describing the proposal to her dedicated fans, Aaliyah exclaimed, “We got engaged yesterday, but really, I wasn’t expecting this to occur yesterday. Just look at this ring. He did a great job. It was literally my dream to wear this ring which I have had on Pinterest for God knows how long.”

She went on to recount the events leading up to the proposal, including a rush to reach a picturesque sunset spot, which made the experience all the more memorable.

About Aaliyah Kashyap

For those unfamiliar with Aaliyah Kashyap, she has amassed a substantial online following as a popular YouTuber.

As the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife, Aarti Bajaj, Aaliyah has made a name for herself with her engaging content and charismatic personality. Her relationship with Shane Gregoire has been a journey of love and companionship, culminating in a romantic proposal during a her trip to Bali.