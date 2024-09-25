Anurag Kashyap Recalls Being Slapped By Actress' Boyfriend For Dev D: 'How Dare You Send Script...'

Director Anurag Kashyap is known for his best work in the entertainment world. He has given some superhit films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Manmarziyaan and more. He recently talked about the struggles of finding the female lead for the film Dev D.

Sharing an incident, he shared that he was once slapped by an actress' boyfriend for sending the film script. He stated that a girl used to refuse to audition for DevD whenever they read the script.

During his media interaction at the Marrakech International Film Festival, he said, "I got slapped by one actress’ boyfriend, who said, 'How dare you send the script to my girlfriend?'. I was like, ‘Okay, sorry’. My producer threw the script down and called it vulgar. It actually got made because of my producer’s wife, who loved it."

Furthermore, the actor also opened up about the hurdles that the film faced during its making. He also recalled a conversation with a friend as he talked about making this film in India and being a filmmaker. He stated that he made a film that had 18-19 songs.

He also revealed that Dev D is based on the book Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, which was badly written by a great author who wrote it when he was just 19. "It was his first book, but somehow, it became his most popular. His personal life story was more interesting, so I borrowed more from his personal story and picked up contemporary issues for Dev D," he added.

Dev D starred Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Mahie Gill in the lead roles. It was released in 2009.

The film is a modernised version of Devdas and its story revolves around Dev, who gets into drugs and alcohol after his breakup with his childhood love Paro and later falls in love with a prostitute named Chanda.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of UTV Spotboy and Bindass.