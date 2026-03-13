Anurag Dobhal Health Update: YouTuber Out Of ICU After Suicide Attempt, Smiles In FIRST Photo From Hospital

Anurag Dobhal Out Of ICU After Suicide Attempt | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is currently hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide following a car crash during an Instagram Live session on March 7. He was speeding at over 150 kmph on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri. His manager, Rohit Panday, has been regularly sharing health updates about him since the incident.

Anurag, who was admitted to the ICU, is now finally out of intensive care. On Thursday, Rohit took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Anurag, who was seen smiling from his hospital bed and flashing a peace sign. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Update: Anurag Bhai is out of the ICU. We are with him 24x7. Pray for his speedy recovery."

Photo Via Instagram story/@rohitsometimes

Kalam Ink Says After Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt Family Received Threats

Recently, Anurag's brother, Kalam Ink, hit back at him following his allegations against their family.

Kalam shared that after Anurag’s suicide attempt, the entire narrative shifted, people disregarded the evidence they had previously presented and began trolling the family instead. "You (Anurag) have eight million followers and you said on live that if you die, my parents, my brother and his wife would be responsible. Do you know how many people gathered outside our house after that? People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside."

Kalam said that Anurag filed cases of domestic violence, caste harassment, and dowry against the family, and if the family had truly committed those acts, he demanded proof.

He added that the cases were eventually withdrawn, noting that for eight months, false cases were filed against them. When Anurag legally lost those cases, they were withdrawn in December due to a lack of evidence.

Anurag's accident comes days after he recently alleged that he was mentally harassed by his family due to his inter-caste marriage.

Dobhal had said that he was depressed and contemplating suicide, adding that his family would be responsible for his death.