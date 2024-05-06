Anupamaa Upcoming Episode: Anupamaa To Become An Entrepreneur Post Winning Superstar Chef

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts week after week. Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, the current track of the show will witness Anupamaa finally winning the Superstar Chef international competition after all the hurdles that she went through.

Well, this win is all set to give a boost to Anupamaa's self confidence. Post lifting the trophy of the show, Anupamaa will decide to take up entreprenurship and will decide on starting her own buisness. Anupama will recall everything that she went through from the time she landed in the United States and will think of it as learning from her mistakes. It will be then that she decides to embark on a new journey from Akshay Tritiya and will want to go from Chef Anupama Joshi to businesswoman Anupamaa Joshi.

Finally Precap we have been waiting for since this America track started

My Anu getting her first success🏆

Waise i don't like talking about precap & wait for episode but best thing was the judge who hated Anu was the one to lift her hand as winner👏👏❤#Anupamaa#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/TEscLNyiwf — Ridz_Rupali Fan (@Ridz_Rupali_Fan) May 6, 2024

In the current track of the show, while Shruti, who had taken the gunshot to save Anupamaa is now out of danger and has come back to the Kapadia house, Anuj requested Anupamaa to come to stay with him, Shruti and Aadhya at the Kapadia house because of the trauma Aadhya had been going through post the firing incident. Aadhya however is not very happy with Anupama's return to the Kapadia house and has been asking her to stay away.

Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut productions.