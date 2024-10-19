 Anupamaa Fame Chandni Bhagwanani Reacts To Madalsa Sharma Calling Rupali Ganguli 'Two-Faced': 'She Must Have Gone Through Something'
Anupamaa Fame Chandni Bhagwanani Reacts To Madalsa Sharma Calling Rupali Ganguli 'Two-Faced': 'She Must Have Gone Through Something'

Anupamaa fame Chandni Bhagwanani talked about the atmosphere on set and revealed that all the co-actors were professional.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Actress Chandni Bhagwanani recently left her fans shocked after she announced her exit from the much-loved television show Anupamaa. It starred Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna.

The actress talked about the clash between Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Madalsa called Rupali 'two-faced' and her comment went viral on social media, which received a lot of criticism.

Speaking about the same, Bhagwanani reacted to it and said, "I saw a lot of memes about her comment on social media and I was a bit upset as fans don't understand. They make TV shows their life, and they forget that this is not real life. We are playing our parts. So when you work with someone with more than 4 years and you spend your 12 hours together in a close space. You can have your fight with anyone, your friends, or your parents and you cannot expect it if you work with someone for such a long time."

She added, "You might have disagreements with each other; you will fight and then be okay. Starting mein sab acha-acha hota hai, even relationship mein sab acha-acha hota hai, so when any situation comes, you get to know the real self, and you get to know how someone would react. Even Madalsa must have gone through something. So that can happen with anyone."

Chandni also talked about the atmosphere on set and revealed that all the co-actors were professional and according to her, it was just work. "It is a happy and fun environment on sets; this is what I feel. People are nice; we all have lunch together. I did not spend much time on set and as far as I have seen, it was chill. Rajan sir used to come on set once or twice a month as a producer to check if everything was okay. As a producer, he fulfilled his responsibilities," she concluded.

The television drama series Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020 on StarPlus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee.

It is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

