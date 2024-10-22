Anupam Kher Recalls Police Laughed At Him When His Car Was Stolen Outside Mumbai Temple: 'Felt Like Scene Out Of Movie'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recalled when his car was stolen outside Mahalakshmi temple in Mumbai and how police laughed at his complaint after knowing about the incident. Recalling the incident, he also revealed the initial struggle days during his career and he was bankrupt in 2003.

Speaking about it in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, he said, “In my attempt to become a TV tycoon, I almost went bankrupt in 2003-2004. At that time, I was already established and doing good films, but both my office and house were on the verge of being sold."

Further, he talked about the temple incident and said, "One day I remembered how, as a struggling actor, I would go to the Mahalakshmi temple to pray for success. But once I became an actor, I stopped going. I thought God was upset with me, and that’s why my bad days had come.”

He also stated that he didn't particularly enjoy driving, but on that day, he drove himself to the temple. He shared that he had left his car running, stepped out to pray, and later saw a thief driving away with it.

"I quickly hailed an auto and asked the driver to follow the car, but we couldn’t catch up. So I told him to take me to a police station instead. When I explained to the police how I lost my car, they couldn’t stop laughing. They were rolling on the floor, saying they couldn’t believe something like this could happen in real life. It felt like a scene straight out of a movie to them," he concluded.

Anupam Kher's Work Front

On the work front, Anupam will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency. He portrays Indian politician and independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan in the upcoming political-drama.

The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair, late actor Satish Kaushik and others in pivotal roles. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

He will also be seen in the film Vijay 69, which is all set to stream on Netflix on November 8.