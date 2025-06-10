 Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, returning to Mumbai from Hyderabad, bumped into Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna on his flight. Sharing a selfie, he wrote, "Everyone smiles in the same language… they made the journey beautiful." He added, "If I also look good in the pic, all credit goes to Rashmika for taking the selfie."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher was recently in Hyderabad for the shooting of his yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas. On Tuesday, June 10, while travelling back to Mumbai, his journey became a bit more interesting as he bumped into Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna on the flight. Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie of the three actors from the flight.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, the 70-year-old actor wrote, "Everyone smiles in the same language. What a delightful flight it was from Hyderabad to Mumbai! A very talented Miss. @rashmika_mandanna and my dearest friend #Nagarajun made the journey beautiful with their natural charm and by being themselves- Happy and Real!"

He further revealed that the selfie was taken by Rashmika. "PS: If I also look good in the pic all credit goes to #Rashmika for taking the selfie. Jai Ho! #Actors #Charming"

Nagarjuna and Rashmika were in Mumbai for the third song, Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum, launch of their much-anticipated drama Kuberaa.

Kuberaa is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula and has music by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). Starring Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika, the film is presented in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film is all set to hit the screens worldwide on June 20, 2025.

Anupam is currently gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

He will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta, among others.

The film is scheduled to release on July 4, 2025.

