 Another Setback For Dostana 2: Director Advait Chandan QUITS Vikrant Massey & Lakshay's Film, Cites Creative Differences- Report
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Another Setback For Dostana 2: Director Advait Chandan QUITS Vikrant Massey & Lakshay's Film, Cites Creative Differences- Report

Dostana 2 has reportedly suffered another setback, with director Advait Chandan exiting the project after seven months of development. According to reports, the decision was made due to creative differences, as Chandan's vision did not align with that of the producers. The separation is said to have been amicable, with no dispute involved.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Another Setback For Dostana 2: Director Advait Chandan QUITS Vikrant Massey & Lakshay's Film, Cites Creative Differences- Report
Advait Chandan Exits Dostana 2 Amid Creative Differences | Photo Via Instagram

Dostana 2 has reportedly run into yet another obstacle. Earlier, the film was supposed to be directed by Collin D'Cunha and star Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, it was later shelved. In 2021, Dharma Productions announced the recasting of Dostana 2. There were also rumours of a rift between Karan Johar and Kartik, due to which the film was put on hold indefinitely.

Advait Chandan Exits Dostana 2 Amid Creative Differences

Amid this, director Advait Chandan, who had been working on reviving the Dharma Productions-backed sequel, has exited the project after seven months of development. According to Variety India, the decision stemmed from creative differences, as Advait's vision for the project did not align with the direction the producers wished to pursue.

The separation has been amicable, with no indication of any dispute beyond differing creative approaches to the material.

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Reportedly, former Miss India World Sini Shetty is being considered for the female lead in Dostana 2.

What Vikrant Massey Said About Dostana 2

Speaking to Times Now, Massey said, "I'm doing Dostana 2. I'm doing my first Dharma movie. Usme you will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I have wear good clothes and I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe."

Vikrant, however, refused to reveal the name of the female lead in the film.

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However, an official confirmation on the development is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the original film, Dostana, released in 2008, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol in the lead.

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