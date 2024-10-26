 Annu Kapoor Slams Hamare Baarah Producers For Film's Failure, Expected ₹100 Crore Business: 'Their Jugaadu Behaviour Led To...'
Annu Kapoor Slams Hamare Baarah Producers For Film's Failure, Expected ₹100 Crore Business: 'Their Jugaadu Behaviour Led To...'

Annu Kapoor recently reacted to the failure of Hamare Baarah and slammed the producers for 'destroying' the film. "The over-enthusiasm of the producers, breaking of laws, and jugaadu behaviour led to this disaster." Kapoor revealed that he had expected the film to gross Rs 75-100 crores at the box office, but it ultimately failed to even cover its budget, which was in lakhs.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image

Hamare Baarah's trailer sparked controversy for its alleged derogatory portrayal of Islam and married Muslim women in India, leading to the makers receiving death threats and calls for a ban on the film. However, the film was later released after the Bombay High Court ruled that Hamare Baarah contained no anti-Muslim content, and that it aimed to uplift women, although it ultimately failed at the box office.

Reacting to the failure of Hamare Baarah, Annu Kapoor slammed the producers and blamed them. Speaking to News 18, he said, "There was a big controversy surrounding Hamare Baarah. Several bodies and the judiciary were involved. The censor board couldn’t do anything. Because of one mistake from the producers’ side, everything was destroyed."

article-image

Furthermore, he added he had expected the film to do Rs 75-100 crores in business at the box office, but it failed to cover the budget, which was in lakhs. Annu stated that the film was 'destroyed' by the producers as they went overboard.

"The over-enthusiasm of the producers, breaking of laws, and jugaadu behaviour led to this disaster. A project with the potential to make it big ended up in a ditch. The producers disappeared. I haven’t spoken to them since. They went their way, and I went mine," said Kapoor.

article-image

Recalling the protests by Muslims against the film, Kapoor blamed the makers for releasing the teaser and trailer without censor board approval. "Muslims are very sensitive about their religion and doctrines," he concluded.

article-image

The cast also included Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi, and Aditi Bhatpahri, among others. The film was directed by Kamal Chandra and produced by Radhika G Film & Newtech Media Entertainment.

