Annu Kapoor Breaks Down As He Talks About 'Deshbhakti', Says 'I Will Die But Not Take Another Country's...'

Annu Kapoor Breaks Down As He Talks About 'Deshbhakti' | ANI

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor calls himself a true "loyalist" when it comes to displaying his love for India.

In a recent interview with ANI, Annu Kapoor got emotional as the term "deshbhakti" came up in an open-hearted conversation, revealing he never applied for US citizenship despite being married to an America-born wife.

"My wife and my three three kids are American. They are not related to this country. I don't impose (patriotism) on them. I have never applied for a green card or USA citizenship. I will die before taking another country's passport. This country can throw me in a well or can shoot me or doesn't give me anything but I am compelled. I am loyal to my country," teary-eyed Annu Kapoor said.

Annu Kapoor has been happily married to Anupama Patel.

For Kapoor, understanding India's people and their mindset goes beyond news cycles and trending topics. "I know my motherland very well. I've traveled across India, met its people, observed their language, psychology, and culture. You don't need a news channel to understand India's pulse," he said.

Kapoor's travels have shaped his understanding of the Indian psyche. "Maine 56 ghaat ka paani piya hai (I've drunk the waters of 56 rivers)," he says with pride, alluding to his deep connection with the land and its people.

"You can understand Indian politics and its democracy without delving into complex subjects. It's the people, their mindset, and their daily struggles that define the pulse of this nation," he said.

As Kapoor continues his reflection on life, he reaffirms that his identity is not just tied to his fame but to the values of resilience, respect, and love passed down by his parents. "What I am today is because of my karmabhumi, Mumbai, where I've lived for 42 years," he concluded.

For Kapoor, success is not merely about the roles he played but about the deeper connections he's made along the way, both with his family and the people of India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Annu Kapoor is known for outstanding performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Chayal', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz, 'Dream Girl', Jolly LLB 2, and many more.

He received a National Award for his performance in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'.

Most recently he was seen in 'The Signature'. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kularni and others in key characters.