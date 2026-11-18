Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman | X

Actress Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, months after announcing her pregnancy in June 2026. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to two sons, born in 2016 and 2019. However, the gender of their third baby has not been revealed yet, as the actress has not shared an official announcement on her social media accounts. The exact date of the baby's arrival also remains unknown, although reports suggest that she welcomed the newborn earlier this month.

Anne Hathaway Steps Out With Third Baby In New York

On Tuesday, November 17, Anne was spotted enjoying a stroll on the streets of New York, where she was photographed with her newborn. Pictures of the 44-year-old actress soon made their way onto social media and went viral. The photographs showed Anne beaming with joy as she carried her little one in a front-facing baby carrier strapped to her chest. She was also accompanied by a friend and appeared to be trying to click a selfie with her newborn.

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Anne Hathaway's Casual Look

For the outing, Anne kept her look casual yet stylish. She wore a long grey coat over a purple sweater, paired with off-white trousers. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a brown cap, while opting to go makeup-free.

While reports confirm the arrival of their third child, Hathaway and Shulman have yet to make an official announcement.

Work Front

Anne Hathaway was last seen in Verity, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2018 novel, which also stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. Before that, she appeared in The Odyssey and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Looking ahead, she has Days of Thunder 2 alongside Tom Cruise. She will also reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis in the third instalment of The Princess Diaries franchise, which will be directed by Adele Lim.