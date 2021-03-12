Ankur Bhatia talks about taking his craft a notch higher with Aarya 2

Tell us about your experience of shooting the series.

The series has been shot in a 360-degree format without any action and cut. It was very organic as a scene was shot and finished all in one go! There are some takes that are as long as 30-40 minutes. It is more like a theatre performance. I have worked with other people before, but they have all shot films in a very traditional format. This is very new to me. It was a real challenge as an actor to accommodate myself in that situation. Every director has his or her particular style of shooting and bring their respective learnings and experience to the set. As actors we just have to perform and make it believable to serve the story.

What's your take on the portrayal of small towns in movies and series?

It is a very positive development in Hindi cinema that small-town stories are making such a comeback. We don’t always shoot in Switzerland anymore. Rather, we show and tell stories from small interior towns such as that of Bhuj or Bhopal. Indian small towns have a distinct flavour of their own and the audience is familiar with that milieu. So, when they view that on over-the-top (OTT), they relate to it, enjoying it to the core. They get the puns and laugh at the smartness of language. You see, you can’t bluff a town full of people from all ages and backgrounds. That is just not possible. The audience is very smart, you can’t trick them.

Has OTT helped the cause of cinema in India?

It has broadened the horizon in terms of content and variety. The theatre, obviously has its own charm but yes, OTT has no time constraints. You can switch it on whenever and wherever you are comfortable, and in the mood to watch something interesting. It is a big boost for everyone associated with filmmaking.