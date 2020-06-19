Aarya web series review: Sushmita makes a powerful comeback with this one

The story

Drug trafficking in India is ambushed by the progressive ways of a certain pharmaceutical company that’s headed by Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), Sangram (Ankit Bhatia) and Jawahar (Namit Das). The company was founded by Tej’s father-in-law and Aarya Sareen’s (Sushmita Sen) father, Zorawar (Jayant Kriplani).

While 80% of the profits in the business are procured from a legit source, 20% comes from opium that’s grown on their private farms. Sangram is gripped by greed and he lays his hands on the finest quality of heroin, stolen from their business rival Shekhawat (Manish Chaudhary). Tej furiously fights Sangram, as he can see foresee the future of the business and wants to quickly take an exit route. However, before moving out, he needs to plan his finances and get things in order for his family. After witnessing some friction between the partners, Aarya questions her husband Tej about it. This prompts Tej to confide in her and reveal the truth. He promises her of making a new life and making an exit from the business. Unfortunately, Tej dies and Aarya is left to her devices. Her approach is clean and clear: To return the consignment to its rightful owners. But, when Jawahar goes to return the same, he learns that the consignment has gone missing. This lands the three partners and their families into a deeper ditch. Aarya gathers herself because of Daulat (Sikander Kher) and finds a way out of the mess. But, will she truly be out of the mess?

The review

At the start of the series, Sushmita plays very polite self, but her character evolves progressively as the series advances. It may seem Sikander Kher is just an observer of the ongoings in the series, but he is actually the one pulling the strings and making the show come alive with the mysterious air. ACP Khan (Vikas Kumar) plays a very crucial role with the investigation of the crime. He is some nosy parker, that will absolutely get to you, but to speak the truth, it simply means he is playing his part with absolute conviction. Great job Vikas!

The production is excellent and the direction is progressive and strategic, involving a lot of thought. However, what’s really confusing is if Zorawar is actually from the royal family. At times the lineage is shown with great accuracy, and at other times these minute details get lost. The narrative is gritting giving viewers a succinct account of the proceedings. The language is precise, and they keep cuss words at bay only using the same, if the character demands it.

The three child artistes have displayed the most complex emotions with great ease. Overall, a must watch, just as defined by the ratings!

Series: Aarya

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kriplani, Vikas Kumar, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia

Director: Ram Madhvani

Number of episodes: 9

Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Rating: 4.5/5