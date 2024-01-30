Ankita Lokhande TROLLED For Dance Video With Bigg Boss 17 Co-Contestant Navid Sole: 'Ye Agar Vicky Karta Toh...' (WATCH)

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande is catching up with her friends and some of her co-contestants after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17. Ankita became the second finalist to get evicted after Arun Mashetty on the grand finale night. Ever since she came out of the controversial reality show, Ankita has been sharing inside pictures and videos from her house parties. On Tuesday (January 30), a video surfaced on social media in which she is seen grooving with Navid Sole. However, she was brutally trolled for the video.

In the clip, they are seen grooving to the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While they hug each other and lip sync, Navid is also seen kissing Ankita. This did not go down well with a section of social media users. A few users also trolled Ankita and reminded her that she had a problem with her husband, Vicky Jain, partying with girls. Some also said that if Vicky would have made the same video with another girl, Ankita wouldn't have liked it.

The video was posted by several fan pages on Instagram and soon after a media portal shared it from their official handle, a user commented, "Yeh agar Vicky karta to ab tak Mahabharata suru ho jti ankita ki."

Another commented, "If her husband had done this same thing, she would have eaten him alive."

"Lagta hai Ankita ko haar ka bohat jayada sadma laga he," read another comment.

On the other hand, some users were also of the opinion that Ankita is 'drunk' in the video.

On Tuesday, Ankita penned a heartfelt note to thank her fans for their support throughout her journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. She posted a clip from her debut television show, Pavitra Rishta, to recall her journey in the industry. She also addressed the 'Rishton Wali Ladki' tag she has received following her stint in the reality show.

"Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi ‘Rishton Wali Ladki’ ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai," Ankita captioned her post.

Thanking her fans, she added, "Of course, there were ups and downs... few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting & loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y’all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to @beingsalmankhan for your sweet words. Thank you @endemolshineind, @colors @officialjiocinema app for giving me this special chance."

Ankita had entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain, but during their stay inside, the two often had major arguments. In fact, the couple often said that they should take a break from each other. However, as the show ended, the two mended their differences and were seen expressing their love for each other.

Vicky also penned an appreciation note for Ankita on Monday and said that she has made her family members - Jains and Lokhandes - proud.

"Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye," Vicky wrote on Instagram.

On finale night, Ankita became the second contestant to get eliminated after Arun Mashetty. While Munawar Faruqui won the show, Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra was announced as the second runner-up.