Anjali Tatrari of 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' reveals how similar her real self is to her reel one

In Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Anjali Tatrari’s character (Niya Sharma) plays Cupid between her widower dad Amber Sharma (played by Varun Badola) and Gurmeet (Shweta Tiwari), before leaving for US to attend a training course. But, how much does Anjali relate to her character of a caring daughter, Niya? What would she do in a similar situation in real life? We try to find out...

In Mere Dad Ki Dulhan you are trying to set up your widower father with another woman. How would you deal with a similar situation in real life?

I have kind of dealt with a similar situation my life. My mom is a single parent and I lost my dad when I was four. I did have a conversation with my mother if she ever thought about moving on in life. She did not want to, but if she did, I would have supported her. The fact that I could share this kind of harmony with her makes a world of difference.

Are you in tandem with your character from the show?

I think it’s by far the best character I’ve ever come across from all the shows on Indian television. And I’m not saying this because my character is a part of the show. I was very clear about my character’s graph and what she wanted. She is motivated, she is grounded. She wants to strike a balance between professional and personal life and is willing to accept her dad’s relationship. She takes good care of her dad. I get innumerable messages from people of my age group stating they want to be like Niya. The beauty of Niya’s character is that the audience can relate to her.

In the serial, Niya tries to set up a date for her father. What if somebody tried to set you up for a date?

I would get annoyed because I am the kind of a person who really likes things to happen in a natural way. I don’t plan, and I like my own space. I can't randomly meet people. I need people but I wouldn’t go on a date with someone I don’t know really well. I need to connect with the person before going on a date. Besides, I feel there is no real love anymore. So if it ever happens to me, it will be a natural progression.

Hypothetically speaking what would be your reaction if you were to facilitate your widower dad’s marriage?

I think quite a few people are not open and cool about such a situation. The serial underlines that one should be accepting of the fact that a widower/widow needs a companion. It aims to bring a change in society. Nobody has the right to tell you who you should be with. The underlying message of the show is that can find love and move on in life at any given time. Age is no barrier. It's not time-bound. You have to view and lead your life from your perspective and way of thinking. For instance, if my mom wants to move on, I will support her. Maybe an older generation may not be so open to this idea. True love is a beautiful feeling. I like the bond I share with my dad in the serial; we can have a candid conversation. It is important to have such a bond between a child and a parent.