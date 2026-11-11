Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Dreamy Greece Wedding: Newlyweds Share New Photos Of Grand Celebrations; Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Join The Festivities |

Anirudh Ravichander has shared another set of pictures from his dreamy wedding celebrations with Kavya Maran, giving fans yet another glimpse into their special moments. In this latest set of photographs, the couple can be seen embracing earthy tones, opting for outfits that combine modern styles with intricate detailing. However, the exact ceremony or occasion from which the pictures were taken has not been revealed. The couple reportedly tied the knot in Greece on November 11, 2026.

Kavya opted for a glamorous ensemble, pairing a heavily embellished, sleeveless silver-toned blouse featuring a high neckline and intricate sequin and beadwork with a statement brownish-taupe skirt. The skirt stood out for its sheer layered fabric, elaborate embroidery and dramatic tassel and fringe detailing along the hemline, adding movement and a contemporary festive touch to her look. She kept her styling understated with open, flowing hair and minimal accessories.

Anirudh, meanwhile, went for a relaxed yet statement-making look. He wore a beige-and-cream printed jacket featuring intricate tropical-inspired motifs, including palm tree patterns and decorative borders. Layering it over an open-neck brown shirt, he paired the jacket with loose-fitting charcoal-grey trousers. Tinted sunglasses and a pendant necklace completed his look, giving his outfit a laid-back and stylish appeal.

The couple also shared several pictures from their wedding celebrations, in which they were seen posing with superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. They also offered a glimpse of their grand entry, sharing photographs and videos of guests cheering as they made their way into the venue.

Anirudh had earlier posted their first official wedding photograph, in which the newlyweds were seen dressed in coordinated white outfits. Sharing the picture, he penned the heartfelt caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11." The latest set of photographs offers a glimpse of their other wedding looks, grand entry and star-studded celebrations, with superstar Rajinikanth and MK Stalin also seen posing with the couple.