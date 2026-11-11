Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Photo: Couple Shares First Official Picture; Marks Special 11.11 Moment

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Couple Shares First Official Picture; Marks Special 11.11 Moment |

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have reportedly tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Greece. The couple have now given fans a glimpse of their special day by sharing a wedding picture on social media. Meanwhile, another photograph doing the rounds online shows prominent personalities, including MK Stalin, Rajinikanth and MP Dhayanidhi Maran, seated together at the wedding ceremony.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Wedding Pictures

Anirudh shared a picture from their wedding on Instagram, giving fans their first official glimpse of the newlyweds. Alongside the photograph, he penned a heartfelt caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11."

The couple opted for coordinated pastel ensembles, embracing an elegant Indo-western aesthetic for their wedding look. The groom wore an ivory-beige kurta with matching bottoms, layered with a long, structured beige blazer that added a contemporary touch to his traditional attire. He completed the look with a minimal styling approach, keeping the overall ensemble understated yet sophisticated.

The bride, meanwhile, wore a blush-pink, heavily embellished gown featuring intricate silver-toned floral embroidery, sequins and delicate detailing throughout. The fitted silhouette, short sleeves and flared hem lent the outfit a glamorous appeal, while her open, wavy hair and minimal jewellery complemented the ensemble. The coordinated ivory and blush-pink palette added to the couple's soft, romantic and understated wedding aesthetic.

Anirudh Wedding💥 https://t.co/stcc9t5NEZ — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 11, 2026

Meanwhile, another photograph that has surfaced online features some of the prominent guests attending the celebrations. The picture shows MK Stalin, superstar Rajinikanth and MP Dhayanidhi Maran seated together during the wedding ceremony, offering a glimpse of the star-studded gathering.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Reception

While the wedding celebrations are taking place in Greece, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was officially confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the reception. The official statement read, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21."