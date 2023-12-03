Animal Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's Film Enters ₹100 Crore Club

After much hype and all the promotions, Animal finally hit the theatres on December 1, Friday, and it has already been declared a certified hit! Within just two days of its release, the film has managed to race past the Rs 100 crore mark, and it has cemented its place in the list of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

Animal opened with a bang at the box office on Friday with Rs 61 crore, beating the first-day records made by films like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. And on its second day, it easily made its way into the Rs 100 crore club, however, it did not see any significant jump from the opening day numbers.

On Day 2, which was the film's first Saturday, Animal raked in Rs 63.80 in India, with which the total collection soared to Rs 129.80 crore. As per trade analysts, the film has grossed a staggering Rs 230 crore worldwide in just two days.

Given the buzz and the madness surrounding the film, Animal is expected to easily cross the Rs 150 crore on Sunday and thus, end the first weekend on a high note.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in lead roles, while Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva, and others are also seen playing important characters in the narrative.

The film sheds light on the tumultuous relationship between a father and son, and the latter's quest to seek the former's validation, which pushes him to go to extreme lengths. In Ranbir's own words, Animal is the darkest and most violent film of his career, and we couldn't agree more.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will also have a sequel titled Animal Park, and it was announced with a special post-credit scene in the film.