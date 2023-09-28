Anil Sharma Clarifies Govinda Was NOT Approached for Gadar: 'He Was Happy I Went To Sunny Deol'

Amid the success of Gadar 2, it has been rumoured that Govinda and Kajol were approached by filmmaker Anil Sharma to portray the characters of Tara and Sakina in Gadar. However, the director has repeatedly stated that Govinda was never approached for the project. Recently, he addressed the matter once more in one of his latest interviews.

Gadar was a superhit when it released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's chemistry was also loved by the audience.

During a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma stated that Sunny Deol was always the first and only choice for Gadar. "How could it have been Govinda in that role? It was always supposed to be Sunny."

The director reportedly added, "Bechare, unko nahi yaad raha hoga (The poor guy was mistaken). I was working with him on something, and I told him I had a story for Sunny Deol. He asked me what it was, and I told him. He said it’s good that I went to Sunny, because he could never have done the movie."

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2. The film hit the big screens on August 11, 2023, and became a success. So far, it has minted over Rs 523 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 also features Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.