Anil Kapoor Touches Feet Of Elderly Fan At 1942: A Love Story Re-Release Screening, Wins Hearts Online- VIDEO | X

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor made a grand appearance at the special screening of the re-release of 1942: A Love Story. During the event, the actor met one of his oldest fans and won hearts with his humble gesture as he immediately bent down to touch her feet.

A user named Saffron Chargers shared a video of Anil meeting the elderly fan. The actor first greeted her with folded hands before touching her feet. The woman became emotional and hugged Anil, making for a heartwarming moment. The video soon went viral on social media, with fans praising the actor for his heartfelt reaction and humility.

Anil Kapoor is truly in a league of his own.



He met one of his oldest female fans today, who had been a fan of him since they were both young. Now, she has grown old and looks much older than Anil Kapoor, while he still looks remarkably young at 69.



That’s why, seeing his old… pic.twitter.com/N4pW9L6Fp2 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) August 19, 2026

Besides Anil, the special screening was attended by Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani. Anil and Jackie, who starred in the 1994 classic, marked their presence at the screening ahead of its re-release.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1994 classic 1942: A Love Story is set to return to theatres on August 21, 2026, more than three decades after its original release. Starring Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, the romantic drama is set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle and blends romance, patriotism and rebellion. The film has been restored in 8K resolution with remastered Dolby 5.1 surround sound, giving audiences an opportunity to experience the much-loved classic on the big screen in enhanced quality. The film is also remembered for R.D. Burman's iconic soundtrack, including songs such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Kuch Na Kaho.

1942 was originally released in theatres on July 15, 1994. Made on a reported budget of around Rs. 4.75 crore, the film earned approximately Rs. 6.99 crore nett and Rs. 9.52 crore gross in India, with its worldwide gross estimated at around Rs. 11.49 crore. Despite receiving critical acclaim and later gaining cult status, the film was considered a box-office flop during its initial theatrical run.