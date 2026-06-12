Anil Kapoor To Host India Ke Top 1% Reality Show; Says Indians' 'Jugadu' Spirit Is Ultimate Superpower- Watch Promo

Anil Kapoor Hosted India Ke Top 1% New Promo- Watch |

Ever since Star Plus announced its upcoming reality show India Ke Top 1 Percent, curiosity around the format and its host has been steadily building. Putting an end to the speculation, the channel has now unveiled a fresh promo revealing the face who will lead the show. Designed to test participants beyond conventional intelligence, the reality series promises a thrilling contest of logic, observation, wit and quick decision-making. Here's everything you need to know about the show's host.

Dropping the promo of the show, Star Plus wrote, "Sirf kitaabi gyaan nahi, tez soch ka bhi hoga kamaal! Ek aisa show jahan aapki knowledge aur intelligence banegi aapki pehchaan."

India Ke Top 1% Host

India Ke Top 1% will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor. Speaking about the show and why it resonated with him, the actor said, "I have always believed that India is a nation driven by raw instinct, unmatched observation, and incredible street-smartness. Walk down any street in our country, and you will find people who can outsmart anyone under the sun, not because they memorized an encyclopedia, but because their brainpower is sharpened by life experiences."

He further added, "In India, we take immense pride in being 'jugadu'- it’s our ultimate superpower that makes Indians everywhere the top 1% of their fields. That's why when I saw the format of "India ke top 1%", it instantly clicked with me. This isn’t a show that asks you which year so-and-so treaty was signed; it gauges how efficiently your mind can function under pressure using pure logic and common sense. It completely levels the playing field!"

Expressing his excitement about hosting the show, Anil Kapoor said he is thrilled to be associated with a format that celebrates intelligence in its most practical form. The actor also highlighted how the show will provide contestants with a platform to showcase their logical thinking, observation skills and presence of mind, while offering a concept that is uniquely rooted in the Indian way of thinking.