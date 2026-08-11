Anil Kapoor Praises Abhinav Bindra On 18 Years Of Historic Olympic Gold: 'Your Journey Continues To Be Truly Inspiring' | X

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor paid heartfelt tribute to Indian shooter and Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Monday (August 11) marking 18 years since the Indian shooter created history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

Kapoor shared a post on X responding to Bindra's reflection on his historic achievement. "18 years since that golden moment!," Kapoor wrote while praising the former shooter.

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"Abhinav, I've always had immense respect and admiration for you and all that you represent. Your journey continues to be truly inspiring. See you soon, @Abhinav_Bindra!" he added.

Abhinav Bindra's Historic Olympic Moment

On August 11, 2008, Bindra made history at the Beijing Olympics by winning the men's 10m air rifle gold medal. He became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal in the category. His winning score was 700.5 points.

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Bindra's achievement was a major moment for Indian sport. Before his victory, India's Olympic gold medals had come in team events, while the country's best individual result had been a silver medal. His gold also became India's first medal at the Beijing Olympics.

The victory came after Bindra had already competed at the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics. At Athens, he finished seventh in the same event before eventually reaching the top step of the podium in Beijing.

Bindra Remembers 'The Biggest Peak' Of His Sporting Life

Marking 18 years since the historic victory, Bindra looked back at the achievement and described it as "the biggest peak of my sporting life." He also reflected on how the years between the major moments of his career were important in shaping his journey.

Kapoor's message adds a Bollywood connection to the anniversary celebrations and highlights the lasting impact of Bindra's achievement. Eighteen years after that gold medal, the Beijing triumph remains one of the defining moments in Indian Olympic history.