Actor Anil Kapoor recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and shared pictures from their meeting on social media. The actor revealed that their conversation covered several topics, including art, culture, cinema, artificial intelligence (AI), energy and architecture.

Taking to X on Friday (November 20), the Mr India actor recalled his first meeting with Macron in India and said they instantly connected. He shared that their conversation flowed so naturally that it felt as if they had known each other for years. Meeting the French President again in Paris brought back the same warmth, he added.

Sharing pictures from their interaction, Kapoor wrote, "When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon's time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange."

When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we’d known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon’s time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange. Thank you, my dear @EmmanuelMacron, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I’m glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2026

He also expressed gratitude to Macron for his hospitality and mentioned that his nephew accompanied him during the visit. Kapoor added, "Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I'm glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India."

The pictures shared by the actor show him dressed in a black suit as he meets Macron in Paris. One of the photographs captures the two sharing a warm hug, while others show them having a conversation during the meeting.

Anil Kapoor's Recent Work

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha. The actor also recently opened up about his experience working on India Ke Top 1% and completing a 50-day journey with the project.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor revealed that he spent 50 days closely examining every frame and pushing himself to deliver his best.

Sharing his experience, he wrote, "50 days of testing my own limits, dissecting every frame, and refusing to settle on a single take. Even after decades of doing this, stepping onto a stage with this kind of scale demands everything you've got and I wouldn't have it any other way."