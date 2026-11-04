'Genuinely Saddens Me': Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan Apologise To Stunt Director After She Alleges 9-Hour Wait, Disrespect On India Ke Top 1% Set

Geeta Tandon Alleges Disrespect On Anil Kapoor's Show | Instagram

Stunt director and body double Geeta Tandon has called out the alleged disrespect she faced on Anil Kapoor's show India Ke Top 1%. She claimed that she and her son were made to wait for nearly nine hours on the sets without proper communication or clarity. Geeta added that the production team had repeatedly requested her to attend the shoot, despite the appearance being unpaid. She agreed, believing it could offer her some visibility and a good opportunity. However, she had to give up a day's work and even ask her son to return from Goa specifically to be part of the shoot.

Geeta Tandon Alleges Disrespect On Anil Kapoor's Show

Taking to Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 4, Geeta wrote, "I reached the set at 12:30 PM. I was told that my segment would be shot in a few hours. A few hours turned into an entire day. My son and I were made to sit in a tent, with barely anyone available to even ask for tea or coffee. No proper communication. No updates. No clarity about when we would be called."

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Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan Apologise To Geeta Tandon

Following Geeta's post, show host Anil Kapoor apologised to her in the comments section, saying that it genuinely saddened him to hear about her unfortunate experience.

He commented, "As the host, I always wanted everyone who was part of the show to feel welcome and respected. You and your son came as our guests. I'm sorry that your experience left you’ll feeling otherwise. I've been in this industry long enough to know how much dignity and respect matter, and I would never want anyone to feel that they were treated with anything less. I take your feedback seriously and genuinely thank you for sharing it"

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Farah Khan also responded to Geeta's allegations, clarifying that she had no idea the stunt director was present at the set as she was shooting the second episode in the evening.

She wrote, "Geetaji apologies.. i had no idea you were there as i was shooting for the 2nd episode in the evening.. otherwise would have made you sit in my van, as would Anil if he knew.. we have tremendous respect for you and your hard work.."

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India Ke Top 1% is a popular reality game show adapted from the internationally acclaimed format The 1% Club.