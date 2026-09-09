 Angry Tara Sutaria Pushes Pap, Shoves His Phone Away From Her Face After Being Mobbed In Bandra; Video Goes Viral
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Angry Tara Sutaria Pushes Pap, Shoves His Phone Away From Her Face After Being Mobbed In Bandra; Video Goes Viral

Actress Tara Sutaria lost her cool after being mobbed by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. Videos show the actress struggling to walk inside as photographers and mobile phones came close to her face. She is seen pushing a paparazzo and moving his phone away before walking inside. Tara’s team also tried shielding her with a black umbrella

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Angry Tara Sutaria Pushes Pap, Shoves His Phone Away From Her Face After Being Mobbed In Bandra; Video Goes Viral
Tara Sutaria Loses Cool As Paparazzi Crowd Her In Bandra | Photos via Instagram

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria was spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra on Wednesday (September 9), but her outing turned uncomfortable when she was surrounded by paparazzi. Videos from the spot have surfaced on social media, showing the actress struggling to make her way inside as photographers and cameramen crowded around her.

Here's what happened:

Tara had just stepped out of her car when several paparazzi approached her. As she tried to walk towards the entrance, the crowd appeared to leave her with little room to move. Cameras and mobile phones were also seen being held close to her face.

Tara pushes paparazzo

In one of the videos doing the rounds online, Tara can be seen pushing a paparazzo who came close to her. She also appears to forcefully move his phone away from her face.

The actress was not heard saying anything in the video. Instead, after the brief altercation, she immediately walked inside without stopping to pose for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the video here:

Tara Sutaria shoves pap back after he gets too close…
by u/OkPublic2232 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Tara’s team was also seen trying to shield her from the cameras with a black umbrella. However, the attempt did little to prevent her from being captured by the photographers.

The incident has since caught attention online, with the video of Tara’s reaction being shared across social media platforms.

For the outing, Tara opted for a stylish off-white outfit and kept her look casual. She completed her appearance with black sunglasses.

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Tara Sutaria’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara was last seen as Rebecca in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, which stared Yash in the lead role and was directed by Geetu Mohandas. While the film received mixed-to-negative reviews, Tara’s performance was appreciated by some viewers and critics.

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