'Apni Biwi Ko Karna…': Actress Anjali Anand Gets Angry, Gives Befitting Reply To Pap For Body-Shaming Her - VIDEO

Anjali Anand Hits Back At Pap Over Body-Shaming Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Anjali Anand, who made her Hindi film debut with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she played Ranveer Singh’s on-screen sister, Gayatri, recently grabbed attention after a video of her exchange with a paparazzo went viral on social media.

Anjali Anand Hits Back At Pap Over Body-Shaming Remark

Anjali was spotted with Shiv Thakare following an event and was seen getting into a car. During the moment, the actress asked Shiv to sit in the middle seat and jokingly pointed out that she was taller than him. However, a paparazzo filming them remarked, "Madam daba mat dena Shiv ko" (Ma’am, don’t crush Shiv).

The comment appeared to irk Anjali, who gave a befitting reply, saying, "Body Shaming ghar jakar apni biwi ko karna" (Go home and body shame your wife). She then asked the driver to drive off, appearing visibly angry over the remark.

Check out the video:

Interestingly, while Anjali had earlier joked about Shiv’s height while asking him to sit in the middle, she appeared visibly angry when the paparazzo made a remark that she perceived as a comment about her body weight.