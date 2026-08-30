Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani & More B-Town Actors Who Stole The Show With Their Leopard Print Outfits |

It is kinda chic to repeat fashion trends and our A-list stars surely know that. While embracing the latest eclectic options, they once in a while always go back to something much beloved and timeless. One such style statement is the leopard print. The black dots sprawled across randomly on an almost beige background add oomph and a very confident vibe. Let’s have a look at how they shone bright in the look.

Tara Sutaria: The actress made a strong fashion statement at the trailer launch of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. She carried the off shoulder gown with elan. Her look was one of the talking points for the days that followed.

Ananya Panday: She wore a leopard tweed two-piece set featuring a matching jacket and a skirt with a high slit. She attended an awards gala in this look and turned quite a few heads thanks to her fierce avatar.

Ananya Panday |

Disha Patani: No stranger to embracing bold style statements, Disha carried off a bold leopard-print co-ord set during promotional events for Welcome To The Jungle with oomph.

Akshay Kumar: Her co-star and the only male star on this list, Akshay dared to tread into this wild territory because let’s face it he can! One of the fittest stars of B-town showed us that men too can rock the spotted motif outfit.

Shilpa Shetty: The OG trendsetter the pattern in Bollywood, it seems like Shilpa was born to rock it. She recently even shared a series of photos spanning across from her childhood days till now on how frequently she chose her favourite pattern.

Shilpa Shetty |

HEADLINE: Hollywood divas love it too

Sandra Bullock: The 62-year-old Hollywood icon redefined flamboyance as she stepped out in a daring leopard print gown for the premiere of her latest film Practical Magic 2.

Anne Hathaway: For The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening this April in New York, Anne opted for a very chic leopard print coat and the highlight was she dared to pair it up with a red midi dress. It surprisingly worked and how!

Hailey Bieber: At the Oscars after-party, Hailey was a vision in an off shoulder gown. She kept her look and make up minimal and needless to say, all eye must have definitely been on her that night.