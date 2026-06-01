Aneet Padda's Intense Scene From Shakti Shalini Leaked? Fans Say, 'Wow, This Is Amazing' - Watch Viral Video

Shakti Shalini Leaked Viral Video |

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's next film will be Shakti Shalini, which stars Aneet Padda in the lead role. The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and reportedly, the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. Now, a video has gone viral on social media, claiming to be leaked footage from the sets of Shakti Shalini.

In the video, we can see that a girl is dragging a guy, and then ties his leg with a rope attached to a horse. Watch the video below...

Fans Of Aneet Padda React To Leaked Footage

Well, fans of Aneet are super excited for Shakti Shalini, and they have been very happily reacting to the alleged leaked footage. A fan tweeted, "Now just imagine AIGIRI NANDINI or DURGA STUTI playing in the background in this one!! ANEET PADDA...YOU ARE GOING TO BE INSANE IN THIS (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Aneet my girl fadhdena tum. I know you will kill it. God bless you bbg. Love you (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "The film looks like it will be great and enjoyable, I just hope the visual effects aren't overdone, and we will see a masterpiece (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Shakti Shalini Announcement

Shakti Shalini was officially announced last year on Diwali. The title promo was attached to Thamma. The promo described the character as, 'The Protector', 'The Destroyer', and 'The Mother Of All'.

Read Also Aneet Padda Turns Schoolgirl For Shakti Shalini As She Shoots In Gwalior; BTS Video Goes Viral

Shakti Shalini Cast

Apart from Aneet, Shakti Shalini also stars Nana Patekar, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Vishal Jethwa. Also, as it is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, we might expect some cameos as well.

Shakti Shalini Release Date

Shakti Shalini is slated to release during the Christmas weekend this year. However, during the same weekend, even Shah Rukh Khan starrer King is scheduled to hit the big screens. While there were reports that the makers of Shakti Shalini will change the release date, there's no official announcement about it.