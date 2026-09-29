Andhadhun 2 On The Cards? Sriram Raghavan Reveals What's Holding Back Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Sequel At FICCI Frames 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sriram Raghavan at FICCI Frames 2026 | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Fans of Andhadhun have been waiting for an update on a possible sequel for years. At FICCI Frames 2026 in Mumbai, the question finally came up directly when Ayushmann Khurrana asked director Sriram Raghavan about Andhadhun 2 and the filmmaker revealed what is holding him back.

Ayushmann and Sriram, who collaborated on the 2018 thriller, attended the ‘Cinema at Crossroads - The Rules of the Big Screen’ session alongside Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director - India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday (September 29).

Towards the end of the discussion, Ayushmann put Sriram on the spot and asked, “When are you making Andhadhun 2?” Sriram responded with a smile, “Hopefully, when we get the right story which doesn’t screw up the first film.”

The filmmaker’s response suggests that while the possibility of a sequel has not been ruled out, finding a story that lives up to the original remains important. The 2018 film, which starred Ayushmann alongside Tabu and Radhika Apte, became known for its unpredictable twists and dark humour.

Sriram Reveals How Ayushmann Came On Board Andhadhun

During the session, Sriram also recalled how Ayushmann became part of Andhadhun. According to the filmmaker, several actors had initially turned down the project.

“Five or six actors had refused Andhadhun or politely declined. When Ayushmann first heard the narration of Andhadhun, his first reaction was, ‘This film needs an actor, not a star.’ That’s how he sold himself to doing the film.”

Ayushmann Khurrana On Obsession

Andhadhun also came up during the conversation when the speakers discussed Obsession. After Denzil Dias explained the strategy behind bringing the film to Indian audiences, Ayushmann joked about Sriram’s association with thrillers.

“Agar Sriram Raghavan koi horror film banate, toh woh Obsession hoti! It’s like Sriram Raghavan’s genre.”

He then spoke more seriously about the film and its appeal, saying, “I am obsessed with Obsession. It’s the newness of the emotion that also worked for the film.”

Ayushmann also highlighted the importance of making films that are able to connect with audiences without relying on massive budgets. He said, “Right now, the prime examples are Hanuman Ansh and Obsession. Two different worlds, but both are small-budget affairs. We need to make films like that. Films need to be budget-friendly and connect more with the people.”

Ayushmann On Word Of Mouth And Theatrical Cinema

Discussing what helps films find an audience in theatres, Ayushmann stressed the importance of strong word of mouth.

“Most of my films have been word-of-mouth films. If you are expecting your film to work, the word of mouth cannot be just good or very good. It has to be great.”

He further explained that while factors such as a trailer, song or an actor’s filmography can help a movie generate an initial opening, the content eventually determines its journey.

“At the same time, if you give that promise to the audience through your filmography, or if the trailer somehow clicks, or if a song works, it will definitely fetch you an opening number. These are the tropes you generally follow. Eventually, you have to depend on the content that you create.”

Ayushmann also pointed out that the theatrical system can sometimes limit the reach of films that deserve a wider audience. “It’s unfair to certain great films. Ideally, they should get showcasing.”